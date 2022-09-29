TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57.
Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is expected to be impacted through 6:05 p.m.
To stay updated, visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOT.
