TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57.

Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is expected to be impacted through 6:05 p.m.

To stay updated, visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOT.

