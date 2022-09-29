TRAFFIC ALERT: Backup on I-10 eastbound past Gautier Exit 61

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - All eastbound lanes on I-10 are blocked just past Gautier Exit 61 after a Thursday morning wreck.

Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us a call came in around 3:20 a.m. reporting that a semi-truck hit an unoccupied broken-down vehicle on the shoulder. The semi-truck fuel tank is leaking due to the crash. There are no injuries reported at this time.

It is advised to avoid this area if possible.

MDOT’s traffic map says the cleanup process should last about an hour, but we will update this story with more information as we receive it.

