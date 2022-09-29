WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Beautiful sunny skies again today. It’s a cool start with morning temps in the 50s. This afternoon’s highs will be pleasantly warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plan on more breezy north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. The outlook for the next seven days looks nice and dry for the MS Coast. Meanwhile, Ian weakening but still bringing rain, wind, and surge impacts to parts of the Atlantic Coast between Florida and North Carolina for the next few days. Also, Tropical Depression Eleven formed in the Atlantic yesterday. T.D. Eleven poses no threat to land and is expected to fall apart as it drifts northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

