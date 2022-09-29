Three arrested, one wanted by Gulfport PD after drive-by shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people were arrested and one person is still wanted by Gulfport Police after a drive-by shooting Monday.

Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Luis Ingram Jr. and charged him with six counts of aggravated assault. A 19-year-old, Aniya Jakarie Winder, and a 25-year-old, Andrika Nicole Jones, were both charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Police are still searching for 23-year-old Dominique Moneisha Pope, who is wanted for accessory after the fact. She is described as a Black female, 5′7″, 134 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dominique Moneisha Pope is wanted by Gulfport Police for accessory after the fact of a Monday evening drive-by shooting. She is described as a 23-year-old Black female, 5'7", 134 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. (Gulfport Police Department)

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Polk Street and West Railroad Avenue after a report of a possible drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived, they interviewed two witnesses who told them they saw a vehicle drive by. Ingram got out of the vehicle and shot multiple bullets toward a home, witnesses said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the shooting was a result of ongoing verbal altercations where a vehicle was damaged. After the vehicle was damaged, the suspects attempted to engage in physical altercations.

Judge Patano set the following bonds:

Ingram: $1,500,000

Winder: $250,000

Jones: $250,000

After being processed, all three suspects were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bonds.

If you know where Dominique Pope is or have any other information about the incident, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

