Scarlet Pearl property, CEO named finalists for national gaming awards

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Global Gaming Awards has selected the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort property and Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas as finalists for the 2022 North American Property of the Year and the 2022 American Executive of the Year awards.

The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is the first property on the Gulf Coast to be a finalist since the awards began nine years ago and is the only finalist from the Southeastern United States. Pappas is also the first Mississippi gaming executive to be selected as a finalist in the award’s history.

“Our focus on guests, associates, and community makes Scarlet Pearl a top destination in the South,” Pappas said. “We are so grateful to our entire team, our amazing guests, and the Gulf Coast Community that keeps us striving to be better today than we were yesterday.”

The North American Property of the Year award recognizes and rewards the gaming industry’s strongest properties over the previous 12 months, with emphasis on performance and creating the best customer experience.

“As an independent, boutique property Scarlet Pearl has reinvented every aspect of the casino guest journey from high-limit gaming to the hotel and dining experience,” a representative from Scarlet Pearl said. “The property recently invested $13 million in VIP amenities, maintains the highest wages in the market, and is deeply involved in the local community through multiple charitable causes.”

The American Executive of the Year award recognizes success achieved by gaming operators and suppliers across the Americas. Under Pappas’s leadership, Scarlet Pearl became the first casino in the United States to achieve a 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among associates.

“This was accomplished through an effort of individual communication and vaccination education. Scarlet Pearl’s strong financials are tied to Pappas’s focus on revenue growth to further build the property and the market overall,” the representative said. “Pappas’s strong belief in community involvement has made Scarlet Pearl one of the Gulf Coast’s leaders in charitable giving.”

