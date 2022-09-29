Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 49 early Thursday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. John Himes, 72, was driving north on the highway, just south of Pine Tree Road, when he entered the median and hit a large concrete drain, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

Himes’s vehicle rolled over multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

Switzer says the crash may have been due to a medical event, as Himes had an extensive medical history. There is no suspicion that alcohol or other substances were involved.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

