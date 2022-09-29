Picayune man dead after St. Tammany Parish crash

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man from Picayune has died after a Wednesday night accident in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

Around 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-59 near the West Pearl River Bridge. Errol Childs, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSPD says a Toyota Tundra was traveling north on the interstate. For reasons still under investigation, the truck traveled off the road to the right and hit a utility pole. The truck then burst into flames.

Investigators can’t yet tell if all three occupants had seat belts on because the truck is so damaged. Childs was a passenger in the truck. The driver and other passenger were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators also aren’t yet sure if the driver was impaired, but toxicology results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

