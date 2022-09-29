WLOX Careers
Mississippi Gulf Coast and Pearl River football prepare for 100th meeting

Pearl River is set to host Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 100th meeting.
Pearl River is set to host Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 100th meeting.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -Pearl River and Gulf Coast are gearing up for their 100th meeting on the football field Thursday.

The Wildcats are hosting the latest edition of the rivalry with the first meeting way back in 1926.

The teams took some time off in the 40s around World War II but have played at least once a year since then.

The Wildcats lead the series all time, but the Bulldogs have come out on top in the last few years and are riding a four game winning streak against the Wildcats coming into Thursday’s game.

For both head coaches they say they can’t wait to pen another chapter in one of the state’s oldest rivalries.

”I’m just proud to be a part of it, there’s a lot of tradition, I’ve been in this league a long time and even before coming to Gulf Coast and being a part of this game I’ve heard of the Pearl River/Gulf Coast rivalry,” said Gulf Coast head coach Jack Wright. “People statewide know about it, there’s a lot of kids from the coast who either chose Gulf Coast or Pearl River and they know each other.

”It’s cool to be a part of history. For the kids there are bragging rights on the line,” said PRCC head coach Seth Smith. “But as coaches we try to do a good job of reminding them it’s like every other game. So, for us it’s about going out to execute and being the best we can be.”

Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock Thursday in Poplarville.

