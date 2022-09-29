Local Seabees aid Port of Gulfport, Coast Guard with navigation project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A collaboration between the U.S. Navy Seabees, the Coast Guard and the Port of Gulfport is underway for a very necessary project.

Wednesday morning, the Seabees began on-the-job training and poured concrete for a 35-foot navigation tower at the Port.

“The local Seabees are putting in the foundation for a signal tower to replace one damaged here at the Port of Gulfport. The one out there is broken right now and doesn’t operate at night and doesn’t produce the right signals in the bay,” said LTJG Quinn Parlier. “We’re going to replace that tower and re-empower the Port so it will have the same operational standards it had and help ships come in at night.”

Everyone involved says this partnership is perfect. It’s helping the Port, the Coast Guard and the Seabees as they get valuable training close to home.

“It’s really a win-win-win. It’s a win for the Seabees because they’re able to get real life training close to home at an active port. It’s also a win for the Coast Guard because this project will result in an aid to navigation, and for the Port, because that aid to navigation allows us to operate vessels 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said John Nass, Port of Gulfport CEO and executive director.

Within the next two months, this channel will be open again 24/7, so the Port can work those ships, not shifts.

“It’s huge,” Nass added. “We really see this as a long-standing relationship.”

