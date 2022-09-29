WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to IP Casino Resort Spa

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The IP Casino Resort Spa is getting extra visitors, like Ross Baker.

“I am in Palm Meadow, which is south of Clear Water Tampa, north of Bradenton,” said Baker.

Baker is one of the Floridians who escaped the deadly Hurricane Ian -- his first hurricane since moving to Florida two years ago -- and booked a room at the hotel.

As he puts it, both optimism and fear of the unknown are running through his mind.

“I hope I have a home to go back to. It may be under water right now, don’t know. Everything I’ve seen right now; it’s gone south of us. I don’t know if that’s any better,” said Baker.

Both he and his roommate fled Florida on Tuesday morning with a few of their things. Even though the drive was 12 hours, Baker was relieved to see Hurricane relief.

“While we were leaving, we saw a least four to five hundred bucket and boom trucks driving in. So, it seems like they’re getting a lot of help sent that way,” said Baker.

West Florida needs all the help it can get between major flooding, power outages and winds up to 150 miles per hour.

Baker said he’s not ready to return to what he’s about to see and what’s no longer there.

“I’m not prepared for it, no. I don’t want to lose all my stuff, all my things. But that is the potential of living close to water,” said Baker.

Even though there’s a risk of living close to water, Baker says Florida’s resiliency overcomes it.

“Florida carries some baggage, but there are some really good people there. They’ll bounce back just like New Orleans did.”

Officials said there’s a handful of guests from Florida staying at the hotel.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Long Beach School District is ranked at the top of all districts in the state overall and...
Long Beach School District tops the state in accountability scores
The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
A devastating house fire Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of an 8-month-old baby.
8-month-old baby dies in St. Martin house fire
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Residents in Waveland gathered at the police department for a self defense course.
Waveland group hosts self defense class in wake of Eliza Fletcher attack
The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
National AIDS Quilt on display in state during 35th anniversary as HIV rates rise in the state
National AIDS Quilt on display in state during 35th anniversary as HIV rates rise in the state
Those arriving on the Beau Rivage's Monday flight are scheduled to fly back on Friday. The...
Florida evacuees arrive to Mississippi coast