WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. (Source: WPLG)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway.

The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland.

The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up to the causeway’s second bridge.

Ian made landfall Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

It weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday.

Ian is expected to have dropped 12-30 inches of rain across central Florida.

The Sanibel Island Causeway has been wrecked by Hurricane Ian. (Source: WBBH/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, according to police.
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
According to Captain Goldsworthy with Biloxi PD, a large boat was knocked off a trailer by a...
CLEARED: I-10 westbound near Exit 41 cleared after wrecks
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Ginni Thomas arrives to meet with Jan. 6 panel
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21 at the Federal Reserve...
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
Traffic at a stand-still just after Exit 57 on I-10 (7:57 a.m.).
CLEARED: Congestion between Gautier Exits 57 and 61