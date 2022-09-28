WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

South MS waking up to cool, crisp, & breezy weather. Meanwhile, powerful Hurricane Ian closing in on the FL Coast.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Short-sleeves might not cut it this morning... temperatures have dropped into the cool 60s and 50s! After a cool start, we’re headed for nice, sunny, and crisp weather today with afternoon high temps in the pleasantly warm lower 80s. A Wind Advisory is in effect: sustained northeast winds 20-25 mph with gusts of 35 mph will be possible today. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as trash cans and outdoor fall decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy winds. Any wildfires that occur today will spread rapidly. Every day this week is expected to be dry & breezy with little to no rain. As of early Wednesday, Ian reached category four! A powerful hurricane landfall is coming today in Florida, likely somewhere near Tampa and Fort Myers. No direct impacts are expected on the Mississippi Coast.

