TRAFFIC ALERT: Backup on I-10 westbound near Exit 41 following wreck

According to Captain Goldsworthy with Biloxi PD, a large boat was knocked off a trailer by a truck. Traffic will be backed up in the area as the wreck is cleared.(Hawaii News Now)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on I-10 westbound near Exit 41 is backed up Wednesday morning following a wreck.

According to Captain Goldsworthy with Biloxi PD, a large boat was knocked off a trailer by a truck. Traffic will be backed up in the area as the wreck is cleared.

We are also told there is another accident east of the boat wreck. Avoiding this area, if possible, is advised as police work to clear traffic.

We do not have an estimate on how long traffic will take to clear, but we will update this story as we receive more information.

