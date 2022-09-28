WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs home catches fire

According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. But she was checked by EMS and is reported to be okay.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs home went up in flames on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to Ridgewood Road just before noon to find fire blazing through the attic.

According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. She was checked by EMS and is reported to be OK.

A couple of bystanders vacationing from Indiana watched as the home burned.

“When we started walking, we seen like big clouds of smoke, like, bellowing smoke, like, huge,” Malisha Spencer told WLOX. “I just hope whoever was in there is safe. That’s scary. Flames keep picking up. I’ve seen them quite a few times in the garage.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

