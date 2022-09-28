Hurricane Hunters fly into Ian as it approaches Florida

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Ian is barreling toward the Suncoast on a collision course that will have devastating results.

The storm quickly became a Category 4 and approached Category 5 levels Wednesday morning. Tuesday, our own Bill Snyder flew out into the storm with a group that’s used to being in the center of this type of activity- the Hurricane Hunters.

The Hunters flew into the eye of the storm, gathering vital information that could save lives. The 10-hour flight reached all the way down to the western tip of Cuba.

“Reconning the storm with the Hurricane Hunters was a pretty wild ride,” Snyder said. “As soon as we got down to the storm, things started cranking up. Five eye wall penetrations. A lot of neat things to see, but also a lot of turbulence. But we got through it.”

Good morning from Kessler AFB as we get ready to ride into Hurricane #Ian with the 403rd wx recon team Hurricane Hunters. pic.twitter.com/qBjYYL3Vp7 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 27, 2022

Finally, a look at the coastline of Cuba. This is the point where #Ian got cranked up today. pic.twitter.com/mMk1itpN6B — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 28, 2022

The data collected during the flight is extremely valuable and helps the Hurricane Hunters keep tracks on the storm. However, Hurricane Hunters Weather Captain Davis White said the flight can be difficult due to the hurricane’s quickly-changing intensity.

“The first flight into a storm after it moves across land is always a little bit tricky,” Captain White said. “As these storms move over land, sometimes they get a little bit disorganized, sometimes they strengthen. In today’s case, as Hurricane Ian came off of the coast of Cuba, we saw it strengthen pretty rapidly as it got out over the warm water in the Gulf.”

Scenes from today’s flight into #HurricaneIan as it makes its way toward Florida ✈️ 🌀



Make sure you’re paying attention to the forecast (@NHC_Atlantic) as well as heeding local advisories.#ReserveReady pic.twitter.com/BY9JA1elKI — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 27, 2022

The mission is all about saving lives, and the Hurricane Hunters hope the data they gathered helps convince people to evacuate before Ian crashes ashore.

