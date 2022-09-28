Cool and crisp tonight. Windy on Wednesday.

The rest of the night will be clear, cool, and crisp. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a little breezy tonight with winds from the northeast. The wind will pick up even more by Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH from the northeast will be possible. A Wind Advisory and Gale Warning will be in effect. Thanks to the strong wind and very low humidity, we’ll be under another Red Flag Warning. Please avoid all outdoor burning! The whole day will be sunny and dry. Highs will reach the low 80s.

We’re going to cool down even more Wednesday night into Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Thursday afternoon will be breezy, sunny, and dry. Highs will be around 80. We’ll warm up a bit more by Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

Because we are west of Hurricane Ian, winds will stay out of the north and northeast. Ian is a major hurricane as of Tuesday evening, and it will make landfall in Southwest Florida by Wednesday. It could make landfall as a category four hurricane. Ian will bring very heavy rain, dangerous storm surge, and strong winds to the west coast of Florida.

