WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Cool and crisp tonight. Windy on Wednesday.

Cool and crisp tonight. Windy on Wednesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rest of the night will be clear, cool, and crisp. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a little breezy tonight with winds from the northeast. The wind will pick up even more by Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH from the northeast will be possible. A Wind Advisory and Gale Warning will be in effect. Thanks to the strong wind and very low humidity, we’ll be under another Red Flag Warning. Please avoid all outdoor burning! The whole day will be sunny and dry. Highs will reach the low 80s.

We’re going to cool down even more Wednesday night into Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Thursday afternoon will be breezy, sunny, and dry. Highs will be around 80. We’ll warm up a bit more by Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

Because we are west of Hurricane Ian, winds will stay out of the north and northeast. Ian is a major hurricane as of Tuesday evening, and it will make landfall in Southwest Florida by Wednesday. It could make landfall as a category four hurricane. Ian will bring very heavy rain, dangerous storm surge, and strong winds to the west coast of Florida.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune
10 PM Tuesday Hurricane Ian Forecast Track
Ian takes aim at Florida this week
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Long Beach School District is ranked at the top of all districts in the state overall and...
Long Beach School District tops the state in accountability scores
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

10 PM Tuesday Hurricane Ian Forecast Track
Ian takes aim at Florida this week
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Fabulously fall
Fire danger today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast