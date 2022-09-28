WLOX Careers
Chilly tonight. Breezy and sunny on Thursday.

Getting chilly tonight! Breezy and sunny on Thursday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It was a beautiful, but windy afternoon! We’re going to stay under a Wind Advisory through 10 PM, and there could be some gusts as high as 35 MPH from the northeast. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be in the low to mid 50s by the sunrise!

Thursday afternoon will be breezy, dry, and sunny. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will pick up from the northeast around 10-20 MPH. Thanks to the wind and low humidity, outdoor burning should be avoided. Friday will be a little warmer, but the humidity will stay low. It won’t be quite as breezy. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be warm and sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a powerful category four hurricane. It will weaken into a tropical storm over the Florida Peninsula on Thursday. It will curve up near Georgia by Friday, and its remnants will move into the Carolinas. In the Central Atlantic, Tropical Depression Eleven will remain out to sea. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi at this time.

