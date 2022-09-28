WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Alabama prisoners refusing to work in 2nd day of protest

Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike.
Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups.

Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up for work at major state prisons again Tuesday, leaving staff scrambling to keep the facilities running.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the work stoppage was “still active in most male facilities.” However, the department maintained that “facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune
9-27-2022 Tuesday 5AM Tropics Update WLOX
Ian becomes a major hurricane
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Long Beach School District is ranked at the top of all districts in the state overall and...
Long Beach School District tops the state in accountability scores
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

(Source: WBRC)
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21
American Football
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley
The new logo for UNA athletics.
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory