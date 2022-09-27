WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
This morning is cooler and much drier than yesterday. We’re starting off with temperatures in the 60s with a few 50s possible inland. Expect abundant sunshine with crisp and dry air all day. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s which is close to normal for this time of year. Tonight will be cool again with overnight lows back down in the 50s and 60s. A strong ridge of high pressure nearby will help to keep our weather nice and dry all week. We haven’t seen much rain in recent days/weeks so the ground is becoming dry and wildfires are easier to start and spread. Plus, a windy pattern is expected this week so wildfires could spread rapidly. So, avoid outdoor burning this week as we are under a Fire Weather Warning. Why will it be windy? It will be breezy if not downright windy this week in South Mississippi due to what meteorologists call ‘pressure gradient’ winds which are winds that are caused by strong differences in air pressure (we have very high pressure to our northwest this week and Hurricane Ian’s very low pressure to our east this week and the circulation between those two pressure systems will drive a strong north to northeast wind across our region for most of this week). The breezy conditions should finally relax around Saturday and beyond once Ian’s circulation weakens and pulls further away from us. Elsewhere in the tropics, there’s a high chance for a new depression or storm to form in the Atlantic but it is not considered a threat to land for at least the next five days. The next name on the list is Julia. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

