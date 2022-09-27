WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
9-27-2022 Tuesday 5AM Tropics Update WLOX
Ian becomes a major hurricane
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
17 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Latest News

A graphic shows the location of Nord Stream pipeline 1.
Explosions detected near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea
The Danish Defense Command has released video of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream in...
Video appears to show gas leak in Baltic Sea (no sound)
After two long weeks, Anthony Graziani and his service dog Daisy have been reunited.
Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, unveiled a plan to cancel some student debt.
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation