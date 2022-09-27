WLOX Careers
PHOTOS: VFDs respond to 2 structure fires in Jones Co.

-(Photo by Sharon VFD.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It has already been a long day for several Jones County volunteer fire departments after responding to two structure fires early Tuesday morning.

First, several departments responded to a structure fire on Highway 11 North in Sandersville just before 3 a.m. after a passerby called 911 about a single-family home fire.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sandersville, Rustin, Powers and Glade fire departments responded to the call. Jasper County’s Mossville VFD also rendered mutual aid at the scene.

On arrival, units found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported on the scene. EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Sandersville Police Department were also on the scene.

The home sustained major damage as well as one vehicle.

The fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Before all the fire crews cleared the first scene, another 911 call came in for a structure fire on Holifield Road in the M&M community.

Crews reported a single-family wood frame house fully engulfed in flames. M & M, Rustin, Glade, Sandersville and Powers responded to the incident.

A neighbor called 911 after passing the structure.

Bumgardner said the homeowner said the home was not occupied at the time and the future tenants were renovating before moving in.

The home sustained severe damage.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported on the scene. EMServ Ambulance Service was also on scene.

