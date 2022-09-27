Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings.

“Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey.

The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system.

Ellzey said focusing students on graduation from day one played a crucial role in the achievement.

“One big factor is starting to talk about graduation from kindergarten on forward because those students reach that new destination of graduation as has been a point in this district for a long time,” Ellzey said.

Ellzey said helping students whose first language is not English master that language while learning other subjects also helped boost scores.

“We want our best and brightest to reach their great heights, and those that are coming in learning the language to make sure they are coming in to make sure they are getting those same opportunities,” Ellzey said.

“It’s just a great feeling knowing all the hard work that students and teachers put into this is actually being shown,” said teacher Victoria Waltman. “It is a constant battle everyday. The hours, the efforts, the collaboration between staff and students to make sure everyone is successful.”

That success also comes from challenging students in the classroom.

“In Ms. Holt’s class, she challenges us. Like each week, we get more advance in writing and she see’s where we’re all at,” said student Reagan Dillon. “I learned how to be professional, and I think that would help me in my future. And I learned obviously how to shake hands well.”

