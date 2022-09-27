Long Beach School District tops the state in accountability scores

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - One South Mississippi school district is now ranked first in the entire state after the Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for the first time since 2019.

The Long Beach School District is ranked at the top of all districts in the state overall and placed in the top 10 statewide in all four subject areas: reading, math, history and science.

Like Long Beach, the Ocean Springs School District also placed in the top 10 in all four subject areas, and ranked third statewide.

Below are the results of the 2021-2022 school year as they were released by the state Department of Education:

School District Grade Rank Total points Graduation rate Long Beach School District A 1 803 92.9 Ocean Springs School District A 3 771 87.9 Pass Christian Public School District A 9 735 88.7 Biloxi Public School District A 12 724 91.5 Harrison County School District A 14 720 88.2 Jackson County School District A 15 713 91 Stone County School District A 17 708 93.2 Bay St. Louis - Waveland School District A 19 702 95.7 Poplarville Separate School District A 32 689 90.1 Gulfport School District A 33 687 90.6 George County School District A 37 684 94.3 Pascagoula-Gautier School District A 38 684 89.6 Hancock County School District B 48 663 85.7 Pearl River County School District B 49 659 89.8 Picayune School District C 86 594 79.7 Moss Point Separate School District C 105 566 79.4

Factors such as proficiency in reading, math, history and science; growth in reading and math; acceleration; and graduation rates were considered to determine each district’s score. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic.

Mississippi’s accountability system includes the following components:

Student proficiency and growth rates in ELA and Mathematics in grades 3-8

Growth of the lowest performing 25% of students in ELA and Mathematics

Science proficiency in grades 5 and 8

English Learner progress toward becoming proficient in the English language

Performance on the ACT and high school Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History assessments

Student participation and performance in advanced coursework such as Advanced Placement and dual credit/dual enrollment courses

Four-year graduation rate

Roughly 81% of schools and 87% of districts will be rated C or higher for the 2021-22 school year. Though overall grades appear to have improved since 2019, state officials advise caution when interpreting score changes between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years. In particular, substantial shifts in performance might be influenced by factors associated with the pandemic.

“The pandemic not only disrupted teaching and learning, it also impacted the state’s accountability system that evaluates the effectiveness of schools and districts,” said Kim Benton, Interim State Superintendent of Education. “While we are encouraged by the tremendous growth, it is especially important this year to look at all the components that make up each school and district grade to get a complete picture of student growth and achievement.”

Click here to see the 2021-2022 accountability results for individual Mississippi schools and districts

The Pascagoula-Gautier and George County school districts both improved from a B rating last year to an A this year. And the Moss Point School District improved from a D to a C rating.

Two South Mississippi school districts dropped in the ratings: Hancock County went from an A rating to a B, and Picayune dropped from a B to a C overall. You can see the ratings for individual schools in the report linked here.

The ratings are considered unofficial until the Mississippi State Board of Education gives its approval at its Sept. 29, 2022 meeting.

