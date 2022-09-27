Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After being ranked the Number 1 school district in the state by the Mississippi Department of Education, Long Beach Schools Superintendent Talia Lock shared the news with students over the intercom system at all five schools on Tuesday.

“Hello everyone,” she said over the sound system at Long Beach Middle School. “This is Dr. Lock, superintendent of Long Beach School District. I just want to say congratulations for being number one in the state of Mississippi. Y’all did it.”

It’s the first time the Long Beach School System has ever topped the list.

It’s named the best in the state overall, but the district also landed within the top 10 in all four subject areas: reading, math, history and science.

“It definitely means more than anyone can probably ever know, especially the ones who are in the trenches just doing the job day in and day out,” Lock told WLOX.

Over the intercom, she congratulated the students as they cheered. Some even cried.

She also thanked the faculty and staff for their hard work.

“Of course, for all our administrators, our support faculty and staff,” she said, “You deserve every bit of recognition that you get.”

The middle school received an A rating. Principal Johanna Hughey said it’s not the first time, and it will not be the last.

“At LBMS, we learn to be the best,” Hughey said. “Long Beach Middle School has performed historically well, and that started way before I got here and will be long after I’m gone. So, we really want the students to contribute to that success and own that and own those A banners that we have on the wall.”

District officials are now working with city leaders to plan for a bash.

“You know, when we do something well, we’re going to celebrate,” Lock said. “For five minutes, we’re going to make a big deal out of it. And then, we’re going to roll up our sleeves and keep on moving forward.”

A date is not yet set.

CLICK HERE for more details on how Gulf Coast school districts scored for the 2021-2022 school year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.