Ian becomes a major hurricane

The storm will make landfall in Florida this week, likely as a hurricane
Cooler & much drier this morning in South MS! Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian growing stronger and getting into the Gulf today.
By Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham and Eric Jeansonne
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track Hurricane Ian.

Ian was crossing over western Cuba on Tuesday morning and is heading into the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast track continues to keep Ian well east of South Mississippi.

A strong ridge of high pressure nearby will help to keep our weather nice and dry all week and will protect South Mississippi from Ian. A front in the Gulf of Mexico and a trough upstairs in the atmosphere will help to steer Ian away from us and toward Florida this week.

Because of Ian’s approach from the south and the shape of Florida’s coastline, it is tricky to tell exactly which Florida town will receive the direct landfall since Ian is approaching from parallel to Florida’s west coast. If it makes a landfall in the southern part of Florida’s peninsula, it’ll be earlier and the storm will be stronger. If it makes a landfall up near Florida’s Big Bend region, it’ll be later and the storm will be weaker as it moves into drier air and stronger wind shear.

Regardless, Ian will bring significant storm surge and heavy rainfall to parts of Florida. At this time, we expect Ian’s direct impacts to stay east of South Mississippi.

But, it will be breezy if not downright windy this week in South Mississippi due to what meteorologists call ‘pressure gradient’ winds which are winds that are caused by strong differences in air pressure (we have very high pressure to our northwest this week and Hurricane Ian’s very low pressure to our east this week and the circulation between those two pressure systems will drive a strong north to northeast wind across our region for most of this week). The breezy conditions should finally relax around Saturday and beyond once Ian’s circulation weakens and pulls further away from us.

