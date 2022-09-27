WLOX Careers
Coast residents honor victims of violence on National Day of Remembrance

Local group holds candlelit vigil to remember loved ones.
On National Day of Remembrance, the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence gathered at the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier for a candlelit vigil.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “My dad was murdered while he was visiting his friend by his friend’s son,” said Kayla Jernigan.

“I lost my best friend. She lived in Long Beach. Her name was Kimberly Watts,” said another visitor.

These heart-shattering stories are told by family members and friends after losing their loved ones to homicide.

Jernigan’s father was killed just three years ago.

“The support group helps a lot because they are also going through almost the same situation I’m going through. My dad was a hard working man. He was 50 years old. He still had a good life ahead of him,” she said.

Even with a group of just nine people, their impact was heard.

Suzanne Magee told WLOX her brother was killed when she was just 26 years old.

Years later, she made it her mission to assist others struggling to cope with a horrific reality too.

“I’ve seen so many people come and go. So many people stick with it and need the support. Sometimes they’ll visit for one or two times and then they’re OK for awhile,” Magee said.

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence offers resources, education, and simply a listening ear.

“Everyone is different. Each one of these people are handling death. I feel so strongly that my brother, his death lead me to this. I know that and he’s here with me,” Magee said.

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence has a 24 hour hotline. You can find more information HERE.

