WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.

Before the departments arrived on the scene, Jones County Fire Council PIO Dana Bumgardner said...
Before the departments arrived on the scene, Jones County Fire Council PIO Dana Bumgardner said Sharon Volunteer Fire Department’s Kris Lecabellec and bystander Derrick Williamson were helping the driver who was still inside the car. A fire broke out, and Lecabellec and Williamson quickly removed the driver.(Glade Volunteer Fire Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local volunteer firefighter and a bystander aided in rescuing a driver after her vehicle overturned from a rollover crash in Jones County early Monday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 15 at Tucker’s Crossing around 6:20 a.m.

A local volunteer firefighter and a bystander aided in rescuing a driver after her vehicle overturned from a rollover crash in Jones County early Monday morning

Before the departments arrived on the scene, Bumgardner said Sharon Volunteer Fire Department’s Kris Lecabellec and bystander Derrick Williamson were helping the driver who was still inside the car. A fire broke out, and Lecabellec and Williamson quickly removed the driver.

According to a Facebook post made by the Glade VFD, Lecabellec was on his way to work when he came upon the scene of the accident to find the female driver still inside the burning vehicle unconscious.

When they arrived, firefighters helped give emergency medical treatment and fire suppression of the burning vehicle.

“Mr. Lecabellec and Mr. Williamson were good Samaritans today and the driver’s guardian...
“Mr. Lecabellec and Mr. Williamson were good Samaritans today and the driver’s guardian angels. The Jones County Fire Council would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their assistance,” said Bumgardner. “Their acts were truly heroic, and freely given without a second thought of danger to themselves.”(Glade Volunteer Fire Department)

Bumgardner said the driver was taken to an emergency department by EMServ Ambulance Service to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

“Mr. Lecabellec and Mr. Williamson were good Samaritans today and the driver’s guardian angels. The Jones County Fire Council would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their assistance,” said Bumgardner. “Their acts were truly heroic, and freely given without a second thought of danger to themselves.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
9-27-2022 Tuesday 5AM Tropics Update WLOX
Ian becomes a major hurricane
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
17 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Latest News

-
PHOTOS: VFDs respond to 2 structure fires in Jones Co.
9-27-2022 Tuesday 5AM Tropics Update WLOX
Ian becomes a major hurricane
Cooler & much drier this morning in South MS! Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian growing stronger and...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
On National Day of Remembrance, the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence gathered at the Biloxi...
Coast residents honor victims of violence on National Day of Remembrance
Blood donors prepare to help Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Blood donors prepare to help Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches