WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says

Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A police officer in South Carolina suffered a fatal heart attack during a fitness assessment Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department said officer Tyrell Owens-Riley went into cardiac arrest during the physical fitness portion of a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment.

Owens-Riley was rushed to the hospital by EMS but could not be revived.

According to a memorial page, Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.25.22
Ian forecast to become major hurricane
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Latest News

Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Actor James Earl Jones poses for photographers before the Marion Anderson Award Gala at the...
James Earl Jones retiring as Darth Vader’s voice
Diana Major and Brittany Palode from the Mississippi Aquarium join us on set with Ferdinand,...
Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi
The second deer leaps right over the vehicle.
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4