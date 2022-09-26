WLOX Careers
New Talavan’s “Cow Festival” geared towards protecting cows, showcasing creativity

Festival aims at raising awareness for cow protection
Festival aims at raising awareness for cow protection
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - The New Talavan farm community held its 16th annual Cow Festival throughout the weekend in order to showcase art from young artists and introduce festival goers to a Hinduistic lifestyle while raising awareness for cow protection.

“So we have about 48, a new calf was born, so 49 cows we protect on this property, meaning from their birth to their death, they’ve never been exploited, never abused or never sold to slaughter. We take care of them their entire life,” said organizer Narasimha Das. “Like any living thing, we believe in the principle of ‘ahimsa,’ which means nonviolence. Just like we call Haridvani Devi Dasi, we would call her mother Haridvani. She’s like a mother to everyone even though she has her own biological children. So the cows give milk and is like a mother to everyone.”

“The cow is so central to our culture that I’m just so happy we’re making an effort to help people really understand how important. We say Mother Cow and also Father Bull because in Vedic culture the bull is also very important to plow the land and carry loads,” said Haridvani Devi Dasi, a longtime resident of the community.

The next step after the festival is to see where the money will go.

“And then we’re allocating the resources we collect after the cow has been taken care of. Each year there is a different purpose,” said Das. “Sometimes we want to do a new milking shed, sometimes we’re paying for food for the winter.”

Volunteers said they are planning to make next year’s festival bigger than this year’s.

