Monday’s Forecast

This week, a major hurricane in the east Gulf will target Florida with possibly devastating impacts. With Ian off to our east, this will help to pull down drier
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This week, Hurricane Ian will bring devastating winds, extreme rains to Florida, and life-threatening storm surge to parts of Florida. Meanwhile, the Mississippi Coast expects no direct impacts from this storm. We’re actually planning on dry weather this week thanks to a cool arriving today and dry high pressure behind the front setting up over us for much of the week. One final hot afternoon today with highs back into the 90s. Then, cooler tonight with lows dropping into the 60s and 50s after midnight. Then tomorrow, after a cool & crisp start to the day, we’ll have a pleasantly warm afternoon in the 80s with low humidity.

Hot Monday, fall-like rest of week; Ian to become major Hurricane