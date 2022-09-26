Group walks in Pascagoula to raise awareness for lupus, scleroderma

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Several people gathered at the Pascagoula Beach Park on Sunday to raise awareness on lupus and scleroderma, two rare autoimmune diseases.

For years now, Lakesha Bivins has been battling lupus and scleroderma. There’s no current cures for the diseases. According to Bivins, there’s not enough awareness being spread.

“We hear about cancer walks, heart walks, but you never really hear of lupus walks, and people never hear of Scleroderma,” Bivins said.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease. Those who suffer from the illness say symptoms aren’t always noticeable and tend to be confusing.

Monica Martin was recently diagnosed with both illnesses. At first, her symptoms seemed ordinary.

“Just extreme fatigue. Some unexplained rashes. Body aches. A lot of joint stiffness. Just some localized pain in certain areas, things like that,” Martin said.

Erena Lett Weiver noticed a rash on her forehead. After several doctor visits, she was prescribed acne treatments before a dermatologist detected discoid Lupus, a chronic disease that affects the skin.

“It’s your face, your hair, your ears. As time went on, I got better at it. I came out my shell more I came a long way with it,” Weiver said.

Lupus slowly affects daily routines, making tasks a constant battle.

“I can’t really run for a long time. Do a lot of physical activity. I can’t really be in the sunlight for long periods of time, and I love to dance. I can’t really dance as much as I used to,” Martin said.

Although there’s no cure for lupus or scleroderma, Bivins said the battle isn’t over. She plans to continue hosting a yearly awareness walk.

