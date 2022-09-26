Investigators ask for help identifying body found in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying the body of an African American male found in Forrest County.

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said Sunday the body was found near mile marker 73 on I-59.

The man was wearing red and white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes, and an American Fighter shirt. He is believed to be around 15-25 years old and around 5′9.

MBI is currently investigating this incident and gathering evidence. If you have any information on the subject, you are urged to call 601-582-3529, then select Option 1, or you can submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

