Ian forecast to become major hurricane

Forecasts call for a Florida landfall this week
Last hot day for a while. Drier, cooler air moves in tonight. Hurricane Ian to impact Florida.
By Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham and Eric Jeansonne
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track Hurricane Ian.

Ian will move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday morning. The current track continues to take it east of South Mississippi.

A trough is expected to dig through the eastern part of the U.S. at the beginning of the week. Thanks to the trough, a ridge in the Atlantic will begin to weaken. Ian is expected to curve up around the west side of this ridge.

Monday's Upper Air Pattern
Monday's Upper Air Pattern(WLOX)

However, models aren’t in perfect agreement about the position of this trough or how fast it will move. If this trough digs farther south, this will allow Ian to move more quickly to the east. That would mean landfall on the Florida Peninsula is more likely. If this trough doesn’t dig as far south, or if it moves out too quickly, this would allow Ian to move farther north in the Gulf. This would likely cause Ian to make landfall closer to the Panhandle.

1 PM Monday Hurricane Ian Forecast Track
1 PM Monday Hurricane Ian Forecast Track(WLOX)

While Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before reaching the Gulf, there’s a chance it could weaken some in the Northern Gulf. Stronger wind shear and dry air may disrupt Ian the farther north it gets. Regardless, Ian will bring significant storm surge and heavy rainfall to parts of Florida. At this time, we expect Ian’s impacts to stay east of South Mississippi.

