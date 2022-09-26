Housing market seeing a spike in mortgage rates

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Federal Reserve is continuing interest rate hikes. Now, owning a home could be even more expensive.

“No one knows with any certainty where the economy will be a year or two from now,” said United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

“We’re in a very unique time,” said Exit Prestige Luxury Realty broker-owner Tashia McGinn.

The latest interest rate hikes are causing a smaller buyer pool.

“Sellers that were seeing multiple offers and a large buyer pool for a $200,000 house may start to see days-on-market extend from that 24-hour period to back to a normal 30 days, 60 days,” McGinn said.

Right now, the average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is at 6.35%. That’s up significantly from early 2022 when the average rate was just over 3%.

“They’re obviously very concerned about inflation and raising rates very aggressively to slow the economy’s growth rate down to try to quell that inflation,” said financial advisor Mark Zandi.

“The interest rate is going to effect the buying power of the buyer,” McGinn added. “It has an impact on the seller as well. Because the interest rate has been so low, the buying power of the buyer has been much greater.”

McGinn said although rates are increasing, now is a good time to buy. She’s predicting the hiking trend will not end anytime soon.

“For anybody who does a little bit of history, you can see that history has taken us all the way to 18%, 22%, 24% in the 1980s,” McGinn said. “If you are interested in buying a house, the interest rate shouldn’t deter you. You just have to be smart about how far your money will go.”

The Fed has raised rates a total of five times this year, but inflation still remains high.

