Hot today. Cool and crisp tonight.

Today will be our last hot day for a while! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A cold front may spark a few isolated showers and storms, but rain chances will be low. The front will gradually bring drier air tonight. By Tuesday morning it will be much cooler and less humid. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday is going to be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll cool down into the 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday are going to be breezy and sunny. Because Hurricane Ian will stay to our east, we’re going to keep winds from the north. There may be some gusts near 20-30 MPH. However, it will be beautiful with highs in the mid 80s. No rain is expected.

Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane by Tuesday. It will pass over Western Cuba before reaching the Southern Gulf. Ian will likely make landfall along the west coast of Florida by Wednesday or Thursday. It will bring significant storm surge, wind, and heavy rain. Once it moves over land, it will gradually weaken. At this time, its remnants are expected to stay east of South Mississippi.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.