Gulfport’s Salvation Army receives grant for First Step Housing program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army and CenterPoint Energy are teaming up to help people in need with rent and mortgage payments.

The Salvation Army received a big check Monday that will make a big impact.

“We want to continue to make a positive impact. We identify this as the area of the greatest need,” said Jay Reber.

CenterPoint District Director Jay Reber said the $50,000 grant comes at a crucial time.

“Everybody in the country is fully aware that the cost of running a household has increased dramatically over the past many months,” Reber said.

The Salvation Army will use the money for people in its First Step Housing program. Maj. Jerry Friday said that program gives people the skills they need to get back on their feet.

“We want to be able to have some funds available so after they graduated the program, we want to be able to help them to get into homes,” Friday said. “And we’ll use these funds for deposits or first month’s rent. Whatever we need to do to be able to empower these families to be self-sufficient.”

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes acknowledged the importance of supporting this program.

“The stability this particular center provides, the opportunity to get back on your feet where folks don’t know where to turn is huge,” Hewes said.

Hewes said this is a major first step to addressing other needs in the city.

“Addressing the needs of folks who’ve fallen on hard times, talking about mental health issues that we have,” Hewes. “There’s a lot of need. There’s a lot of great things going on here which makes our community special, but it takes all of us to really have a more holistic approach to address the challenges where they exist.”

If you would like to apply for this program, you can visit any of the Salvation Army centers along the Gulf Coast.

