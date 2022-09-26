Gautier to apply for railroad overpass funding

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Trains have traffic so backed up in Gautier that city leaders are working to build a bridge over the tracks for commuters.

The project has been in the talks since late 2020.

According to city officials, trains are still causing blockages in the area almost daily. It’s delaying many drivers, and that includes first responders like police and EMS.

Following a feasibility study last year, city leaders determined the best place for a bridge is at Dolphin Drive near Old Spanish Trail where about 6,300 vehicles travel each day.

“Dolphin Drive was found to be the more attractive option because it had fewer impacts to surrounding residences and businesses, provided better flow of traffic, was preferred by first responders and was more economical to construct,” Mayor Casey Vaughan said.

It’s a $15.2 million project.

Right now, the city is gathering letters of support for a federal grant application through the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program (RCEP).

Last Monday, the Jackson County supervisors showed their support in writing.

They wrote U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg saying this project, “will enhance safety for both motorists and the railroad by eliminating an at-grade crossing and removing a conflict point between automobiles and trains.”

The grant would cover 80% of the cost, which is $12.1 million.

The city would pay the remainder of about $3.04 million.

The city’s application is due next Tuesday.

