Coast artist crafts tables with Southern charm for area restaurant

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New tables are coming to Taranto’s Crawfish restaurant, and they’re all hand-crafted by one local artist.

Bobby Charles began making tables after Hurricane Zeta when a tree fell in his yard and he decided to repurpose it.

He’s now the owner of Gulf Coast Grainz, designing live-edge, epoxy dining tables, coffee tables, end tables and more.

Now, he’s tasked with making nearly 25 tables for those dining at Taranto’s restaurant near Woolmarket.

The tables are themed to old and new Biloxi, Mardi Gras, casino and fishing, just to name a few.

“Now to be able to do something local and to kind of give to the community and to have everyone be able to see my art is just a truly great opportunity,” Charles said. This live-edge style has taken over over the last few years, and this stuff ought to outlast all of us in years to come.”

You can find Gulf Coast Grainz on Facebook and Instagram.

Charles is working on the tables now, but two are already complete and placed inside Taranto’s if you’d like to check them out.

