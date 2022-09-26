WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune

A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.
A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.(KCTV5 News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department confirms the identity of the body as 32-year-old Kevin Berg of Picayune. Berg was reported missing by his family mid-September.

Ogden tells us the sheriff’s department received a call from a woman around 7 a.m. He says she reported getting out of her car to move a deceased dog from the road. That’s when she noticed what looked to be a body in a ditch nearby.

Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed what she saw was a body. Investigators arrived soon after and began working with the Pearl River County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office and is currently awaiting autopsy.

Ogden told us the death does not appear to be suspicious, and foul play isn’t suspected. This case is still under investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.25.22
Ian forecast to become major hurricane
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
About 60 fishermen competed in the Second Annual Cayce Seal Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament in...
Cayce Seal Memorial Bass Tournament draws in over 60 contestants

Latest News

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said Sunday the body was found near mile marker 73 on...
Investigators ask for help identifying body found in Forrest Co.
Hurricane Ian will enter the Gulf later this week and reach major hurricane strength. Modeling...
Wesley's Monday 6AM Tropics Update
Hot today, cooler tonight. Crisp, dry, breezy fall feel ahead this week in South MS as Ian...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
This week, a major hurricane in the east Gulf will target Florida with possibly devastating...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast