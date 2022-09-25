WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Vancleave church members go through children’s mental health training classes

Church goers learning how to spot a difference in children's mental health
Church goers learning how to spot a difference in children's mental health(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pine Lake Baptist Church members are learning what youths go through during crisis situations.

“This has been a concern I’ve dealt with as a Pastor for a number of years, and I am learning some new things, some helpful things here,” said Pastor Rendall Cofield.

Cofield says a child’s mental health should be the focus in churches across the country.

“Well, just the fact that we have so many children in our culture and communities and our churches today that are struggling with mental health issues, it’s just a very real need for outreach and health and connected ministries to help these children,” he said.

Nicole Bedsole with the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi says looking out for the signs of a child in need can be tricky, but the signs are there.

“It’s when the youth are unable to do their daily activities,” she said. “Maybe they are really slacking off in school, or getting bad grades. They are no longer hanging out with their friends, they no longer want to do sporting activities.”

“There’s such a pressing need for this in our school and our communities,” said Rendall. “To be able to connect with these children who are struggling with these different issues that often fly under the radar and don’t get recognized.”

“I think this type of training is good for anybody to know. We learn CPR and first aid; why not learn something that can help an individual that is going through a mental health crisis?” said Bedsole.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it...
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
Police say when they found the car, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on...
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
Blake Anthony Pereira, 21 (left), Salvadore Anthony Macaure, 58 (right)
Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items
10 AM Tropical Storm Ian Update
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become a major hurricane
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property

Latest News

Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs
Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs
In today’s “In Their Shoes,” we meet Jennifer Spence- a teacher who’s making a real hands-on...
In Their Shoes: Teaching the next generation of nurses
In today’s “In Their Shoes,” we meet Jennifer Spence- a teacher who’s making a real hands-on...
In Their Shoes: Teaching the next generation of nurses
Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at...
Harrison County honors Veterans lost to suicide