WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National...
In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast.(United Launch Alliance via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it...
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
Police say when they found the car, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on...
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
Blake Anthony Pereira, 21 (left), Salvadore Anthony Macaure, 58 (right)
Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items
10 AM Tropical Storm Ian Update
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become a major hurricane
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property

Latest News

Church goers learning how to spot a difference in children's mental health
Vancleave church members go through children’s mental health training classes
Pictures of kids who passed away from cancer were displayed at the gala.
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
About 60 fishermen competed in the Second Annual Cayce Seal Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament in...
Cayce Seal Memorial Bass Tournament draws in over 60 contestants