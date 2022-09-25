SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer.

The event took place at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi. Angel Myers started the foundation after her seven-year-old daughter Sofia Myers passed away from cancer.

“She was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer when she was seven. We knew our fight against this cancer would not end with her death,” said Myers.

Parents like Brydon and Amy Terrell were there showing their support towards parents going through similar situations.

“For us to network with parents who have either lost children or have children who are currently fighting is very important, because this is a community of people you didn’t even know you needed,” Amy said.

The foundation raises money to help with treatment, research, and funeral costs.

“We just want to make sure that we do everything we can to help other families. I don’t want anyone to go through what Sophia went through or what I went through as parents,” Myers said.

As people walked through the silent auction, pictures of children who passed away from cancer were displayed.

“It was emotionally shaking for us to just walk through the hall full of kids,” Amy said.

Myers says she will continue to do everything in her power to help fight childhood cancer.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.