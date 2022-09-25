Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Kruisin’ for Kids Car Show took over St. Martin Elementary School Saturday morning.

It’s the group’s second annual event.

St. Martin Champions for Children partnered with St. Martin Middle School’s robotics team. The show boasted classic cars from the early ‘70s to newer imports and off-roaders.

Local vendors and food trucks were there as well.

Winners of the car show received custom-made trophies from the middle school robotics team.

“It really meant a lot to be able to do that with them and also see their brain working and innovating. We get to watch them do that a lot when they’re building their robots for a competition, but they were really pumped up to be part of this,” said event co-organizer Heather Kiefer. “And so, it was really nice to teach them about being a good citizen and giving back to their community.”

All the proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit children of St. Martin.

