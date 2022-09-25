WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Year after year, girls celebrating homecoming and prom line up for hours in Ocean Springs to find their perfect dress for a discounted price, and that was no different this year.

An estimated 250 girls shopped the Junior Auxiliary’s annual Homecoming Closet Saturday.

Gently used formal dresses, accessories and shoes were all up for grabs at $15 or less.

Project co-chair Tessy Lambert said that to her, it’s about more than providing a dress but an opportunity to create life-long memories.

“It is so important and special to me because we get to bring a little bit of sparkle to the girls in our community,” she said.

Those attending were also entered into raffle drawings to win hair services, manicures and gift certificates to help complete their homecoming experience.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it...
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
Police say when they found the car, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on...
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
Blake Anthony Pereira, 21 (left), Salvadore Anthony Macaure, 58 (right)
Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items
10 AM Tropical Storm Ian Update
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become a major hurricane
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Winners of the car show received custom-made trophies from the middle school robotics team.
Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children
Tommy Peck, 14
Police searching for runaway D’Iberville teen
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center