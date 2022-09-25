Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Year after year, girls celebrating homecoming and prom line up for hours in Ocean Springs to find their perfect dress for a discounted price, and that was no different this year.

An estimated 250 girls shopped the Junior Auxiliary’s annual Homecoming Closet Saturday.

Gently used formal dresses, accessories and shoes were all up for grabs at $15 or less.

Project co-chair Tessy Lambert said that to her, it’s about more than providing a dress but an opportunity to create life-long memories.

“It is so important and special to me because we get to bring a little bit of sparkle to the girls in our community,” she said.

Those attending were also entered into raffle drawings to win hair services, manicures and gift certificates to help complete their homecoming experience.

