Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become a major hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea.

As of Sunday morning, Ian is moving over very warm water. It will likely become a hurricane either Sunday night or Monday morning. Forecasts call for it to become a major hurricane before reaching the Gulf. Landfall is looking likely somewhere along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

10 AM Sunday Tropical Storm Ian Forecast Track (WLOX)

A trough is expected to dig through the eastern part of the U.S. at the beginning of the week. Thanks to the trough, a ridge in the Atlantic will begin to weaken. Ian is expected to curve up around the west side of this ridge.

However, models aren’t in perfect agreement about the position of this trough or how fast it will move. If this trough digs farther south, this will allow Ian to move more quickly to the east. That would mean landfall on the Florida Peninsula is more likely. If this trough doesn’t dig as far south, or if it moves out too quickly, this would allow Ian to move farther north in the Gulf. This would likely cause Ian to make landfall along the Panhandle.

Upper Air Pattern Steering Ian (WLOX)

Spaghetti Model Plots for Tropical Storm Ian (WLOX)

While Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before reaching the Gulf, there’s a chance it could weaken some in the Northern Gulf. Stronger wind shear and dry air may disrupt Ian the farther north it gets. Regardless, Ian will bring significant storm surge and heavy rainfall to parts of Florida. At this time, we expect most of Ian’s impacts to stay east of South Mississippi. We will keep you updated with any changes.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.