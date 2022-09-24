WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Tropical Storm Ian forecast to become a major hurricane

Forecasts call for a Florida landfall this week
Hot and a little muggy. Closely watching Tropical Storm Ian.
By Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams and Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea.

As of Sunday morning, Ian is moving over very warm water. It will likely become a hurricane either Sunday night or Monday morning. Forecasts call for it to become a major hurricane before reaching the Gulf. Landfall is looking likely somewhere along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

10 AM Sunday Tropical Storm Ian Forecast Track
10 AM Sunday Tropical Storm Ian Forecast Track(WLOX)

A trough is expected to dig through the eastern part of the U.S. at the beginning of the week. Thanks to the trough, a ridge in the Atlantic will begin to weaken. Ian is expected to curve up around the west side of this ridge.

However, models aren’t in perfect agreement about the position of this trough or how fast it will move. If this trough digs farther south, this will allow Ian to move more quickly to the east. That would mean landfall on the Florida Peninsula is more likely. If this trough doesn’t dig as far south, or if it moves out too quickly, this would allow Ian to move farther north in the Gulf. This would likely cause Ian to make landfall along the Panhandle.

Upper Air Pattern Steering Ian
Upper Air Pattern Steering Ian(WLOX)
Spaghetti Model Plots for Tropical Storm Ian
Spaghetti Model Plots for Tropical Storm Ian(WLOX)

While Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before reaching the Gulf, there’s a chance it could weaken some in the Northern Gulf. Stronger wind shear and dry air may disrupt Ian the farther north it gets. Regardless, Ian will bring significant storm surge and heavy rainfall to parts of Florida. At this time, we expect most of Ian’s impacts to stay east of South Mississippi. We will keep you updated with any changes.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it...
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against...
Jury returns $10M verdict against USAA in Hurricane Katrina case
Blake Anthony Pereira, 21 (left), Salvadore Anthony Macaure, 58 (right)
Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and muggy Sunday. Closely watching Tropical Storm Ian.
Hot and a little muggy. Closely watching Tropical Storm Ian.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot Sunday; tracking Ian
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.24.22
Pleasant Sunday; tracking Ian