North Bay Elementary opens up time capsule dating back to 1997

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever put something in a time capsule as a kid and opened it up as an adult? One coastal elementary school did just that on Friday.

North Bay Elementary School in Bay St. Louis opened a time capsule from 1997. The school invited the former students who participated in the project 25 years ago.

One of those students is now Assistant Principal Bradley Ladner. Ladner said he remembers adding sports cards into the time capsule.

“It was an activity we did in Mrs. Widiker’s class 25 years ago,” said Ladner. “We created a time capsule and put all the things, little things, memories, newspapers, baseball football cards. Things that were important to us as kids we put in there to remember 25 years later.”

Former teacher Melanie Whitaker was the mastermind behind the idea. She said it was nice to see her former students who are now adults uncover items that were important to them in 1997.

“I had a very good group of parents and some of them are here today. That helped me with this project made sure the kids brought something that was representing that time and of them, and a lot of them were interested in and a lot of them threw little notes in there of events we forgot took place in 1997,” Whitaker said.

The school will be creating a new time capsule project for students this year.

