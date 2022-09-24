WLOX Careers
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

