WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Heating up this weekend. Closely watching Tropical Storm Ian.

Hot this weekend. Closely watching Tropical Storm Ian.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Despite the cool morning, we’ll warm up near 90 this afternoon. It’s going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. However, the humidity will increase by the end of the day. We won’t be as cool tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another hot one with highs in the low 90s. While most of the day will be dry, some hit or miss showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will move in by Monday, We’ll still warm up into the 90s in the afternoon, but the humidity will gradually decrease. Tuesday and Wednesday will feel much more refreshing. Lows will be in the mid 60s, and highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’re closely watching Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean this morning. It will move northwest near Cuba by Monday and Tuesday as a hurricane. At this time, it looks like it will impact the Gulf Coast of the Florida Peninsula by the middle of the week. It may become a major hurricane before landfall. We’ll monitor Ian over the weekend. Fiona became a post-tropical system, and it is passing through Canada. Tropical Storm Gaston and Hermine will stay out to sea. There is another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of development. It is not a threat to the Gulf.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it...
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
Police say when they found the car, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on...
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
Blake Anthony Pereira, 21 (left), Salvadore Anthony Macaure, 58 (right)
Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items
TD Nine
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to become a major hurricane
Those seafood inspired cuisines and more will return in just a few months.
New owner takes over Blow Fly Inn; longtime restaurant to undergo renovations

Latest News

Hot this weekend. Closely watching Tropical Storm Ian.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot weekend; model trends continue to keep Ian east of Mississippi
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot today but not as hot as yesterday
TD Nine
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to become a major hurricane