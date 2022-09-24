Heating up this weekend. Closely watching Tropical Storm Ian.

Despite the cool morning, we’ll warm up near 90 this afternoon. It’s going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. However, the humidity will increase by the end of the day. We won’t be as cool tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another hot one with highs in the low 90s. While most of the day will be dry, some hit or miss showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will move in by Monday, We’ll still warm up into the 90s in the afternoon, but the humidity will gradually decrease. Tuesday and Wednesday will feel much more refreshing. Lows will be in the mid 60s, and highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’re closely watching Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean this morning. It will move northwest near Cuba by Monday and Tuesday as a hurricane. At this time, it looks like it will impact the Gulf Coast of the Florida Peninsula by the middle of the week. It may become a major hurricane before landfall. We’ll monitor Ian over the weekend. Fiona became a post-tropical system, and it is passing through Canada. Tropical Storm Gaston and Hermine will stay out to sea. There is another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of development. It is not a threat to the Gulf.

