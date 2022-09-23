WLOX Careers
Two arrested for theft of catalytic convertors, other items

Blake Anthony Pereira, 21 (left), Salvadore Anthony Macaure, 58 (right)
Blake Anthony Pereira, 21 (left), Salvadore Anthony Macaure, 58 (right)(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic convertors and other various items.

On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:

  • A catalytic convertor cut from an Isuzu box truck
  • Women’s jewelry
  • Saw blades

Officers later found the truck and matched the catalytic convertor to the vehicle.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were also able to identify 21-year-old Blake Anthony Pereira as a second suspect in the theft of the catalytic convertors. Both he and Macuare were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and are charged with Malicious Mischief. Macaure’s bond is set at $25,000, and Pereira’s is set at $10,000.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

