Tropical Depression Nine may impact Florida as a hurricane

Currently, South MS is not expected to be impacted
Impacts from a tropical system in the Gulf next week are expected to mainly target Florida and spare Mississippi, based on the latest info.
By Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams and Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track the latest in the tropics.

Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean Sea may enter the Gulf next week as a hurricane. It poses a threat to Florida. But, at this time, it is currently not expected to pose a threat to the Mississippi Coast since we should be protected by a dry high pressure pattern as a front in the Gulf steers the storm away from us.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Fiona and Gaston are of no concern to the Gulf Coast. There are two other tropical waves in the Atlantic which can develop but they are currently not considered a credible Gulf Coast threat for at least the next five days.

We will keep you updated with the latest information.

